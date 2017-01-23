South Dakota lawmaker resigns over se...

South Dakota lawmaker resigns over sex with interns

In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 photo, Republican Rep. Mathew Wollmann sits on the House floor in Pierre, S.D. The House decided to investigate Wollmann, who told reporters that he had sexual contact with interns during the past two legislative sessions. less In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 photo, Republican Rep. Mathew Wollmann sits on the House floor in Pierre, S.D. The House decided to investigate Wollmann, who told reporters that he had sexual contact with ... more PIERRE, S.D. - A South Dakota legislator who acknowledged having sexual contact with two interns resigned on Monday, saying he regrets his actions.

