Senate committee approves bill to make mug shots public

Attorney General Marty Jackley speaks to a lawmaker Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a committee hearing in Pierre, S.D. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to pass a bill that would allow authorities to release criminal booking photos to the public. less Attorney General Marty Jackley speaks to a lawmaker Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a committee hearing in Pierre, S.D. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to pass a bill that would allow authorities to ... more PIERRE, S.D. - A bill that would allow authorities to publicly release mug shot photos taken when a criminal suspect is booked passed its first committee test Thursday.

