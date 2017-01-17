S. Dakota House to examine lawmaker's conduct with interns

In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 photo, Republican Rep. Mathew Wollmann sits on the House floor in Pierre, S.D. The House decided to investigate Wollmann, who told reporters that he had sexual contact with interns during the past two legislative sessions. less In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 photo, Republican Rep. Mathew Wollmann sits on the House floor in Pierre, S.D. The House decided to investigate Wollmann, who told reporters that he had sexual contact with ... more PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota House decided Wednesday to investigate a Republican representative who said he had sexual contact with interns during the past two legislative sessions.

