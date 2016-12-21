Record 30,000 concealed carry permits issued in South Dakota

MNZ079-086>088-094-095-030000- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-170103T0600Z/ WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON 951 AM CST MON JAN 2 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * PLAN ON A LIGHT WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND SLEET THIS MORNING. THE PRECIPITATION INTENSITY WILL INCREASE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

