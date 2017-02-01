LGBT advocates leery despite despite Trump vow to protect their workplace rights
Jessie Lamphere, a transgender high school student, stands with his mom, Tyler Lamphere, after a brief hearing at the state Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota, Tuesday. A bill that would have restricted which locker rooms South Dakota transgender students could use was withdrawn Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec '16
|polymanforyou
|2
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
|Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|manderscheid jacq...
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Sex Identity Reality is Not Determined By Feelings (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Culture Auditor
|1
|Welfare Drug Test Bill To Be Introduced In Pierre (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|concerned for our...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC