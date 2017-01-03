LEAD-ing The Way

LEAD-ing The Way

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Following the Presidential election, a lot of women were angry and disappointed with the results. But rather than simply complain, one group decided to do something about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Dec 31 polymanforyou 2
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
News Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara Aug '16 manderscheid jacq... 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Sex Identity Reality is Not Determined By Feelings (Mar '16) Mar '16 Culture Auditor 1
News Welfare Drug Test Bill To Be Introduced In Pierre (Jan '16) Jan '16 concerned for our... 1
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,996 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,849

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC