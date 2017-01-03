Lackluster finances, ethics initiative await state lawmakers

In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard delivers his State of the State address at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Lackluster finances and ethics initiative await state lawmakers as they return to Pierre on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, for the opening of the legislative session and Daugaard's annual State of the State address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.