Former Gillette man to change plea in trooper shooting
A former Gillette man accused of shooting a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper two years ago is expected to plead guilty, but mentally ill. Trial was to start Tuesday for Donald London, 44, of Kimball, South Dakota, but it's been canceled in anticipation of London's new plea.
