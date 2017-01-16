Daugaard Discusses Meth Epidemic, IM 22 In Sioux Falls
Following his State of the State address in Pierre earlier in January, Governor Dennis Daugaard was in Sioux Falls Monday afternoon discussing the address with members of the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. Amazon collecting sales tax within the state and agriculture were discussed along with more in depth discussions about how the state is going to combat the meth epidemic and Initiated Measure 22. "Most of the meth now is being produced on an industrial scale and trafficked into South Dakota from outside our state," explained Governor Dennis Daugaard in front members of the Sioux Falls Rotary club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
|Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara
|Aug '16
|manderscheid jacq...
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Sex Identity Reality is Not Determined By Feelings (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Culture Auditor
|1
|Welfare Drug Test Bill To Be Introduced In Pierre (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|concerned for our...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC