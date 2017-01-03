Civil Air Patrol Aiding In Eagle Butte Search
Civil Air Patrol planes from all over South Dakota have joined in the search for a missing man in the Eagle Butte area. Planes from Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls have been doing aerial searches of the area since Thursday in an attempt to find Tom Traversie, Jr. Tribal officials on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation have been conducting a search for Traversie since early this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
|Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara
|Aug '16
|manderscheid jacq...
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Sex Identity Reality is Not Determined By Feelings (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Culture Auditor
|1
|Welfare Drug Test Bill To Be Introduced In Pierre (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|concerned for our...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC