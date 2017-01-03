Civil Air Patrol Aiding In Eagle Butte Search

Civil Air Patrol planes from all over South Dakota have joined in the search for a missing man in the Eagle Butte area. Planes from Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls have been doing aerial searches of the area since Thursday in an attempt to find Tom Traversie, Jr. Tribal officials on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation have been conducting a search for Traversie since early this week.

