Amazon To Begin Collecting Sales Tax In Southa

Amazon will begin collecting sales tax in South Dakota beginning Feb. 1. Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced the agreement during Tuesday's State of the State Address in Pierre. The agreement with the online retailer was voluntary, Daugaard said.

