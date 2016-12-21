South Dakota Mountain Lion Season To Begin
PIERRE, S.D. - - The mountain lion hunting season for the Black Hills Fire Protection District will begin on Dec. 26, 2016, and run through March 31, 2017, or if the harvest limit of 60 lions or 40 female lions is met.
