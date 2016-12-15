Snow Could Guard Winter Wheat Against South Dakota Cold Snap
The recent cold snap with temperatures 15-20 degrees below normal likely hasn't hurt South Dakota's fledgling winter wheat crop. The snow cover will help protect the crop as it provides insulation from the cold air and moisture for next spring.
