Polygamous leader takes plea deal in food-stamp fraud case
In this July 9, 2015 file photo, Seth Jeffs, right, brother of imprisoned polygamous sect leader Warren Jeffs, participates in a state water board meeting in Pierre, S.D. Jeffs, another high-ranking polygamous group leader appears ready to take a plea deal in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case. Jeffs has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, morning in Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
|Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara
|Aug '16
|manderscheid jacq...
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Sex Identity Reality is Not Determined By Feelings (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Culture Auditor
|1
|Welfare Drug Test Bill To Be Introduced In Pierre (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|concerned for our...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC