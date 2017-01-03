Polygamous leader takes plea deal in food-stamp fraud case

In this July 9, 2015 file photo, Seth Jeffs, right, brother of imprisoned polygamous sect leader Warren Jeffs, participates in a state water board meeting in Pierre, S.D. Jeffs, another high-ranking polygamous group leader appears ready to take a plea deal in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case. Jeffs has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, morning in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.