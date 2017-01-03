Polygamous leader takes plea deal in ...

Polygamous leader takes plea deal in food-stamp fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Connecticut Post

In this July 9, 2015 file photo, Seth Jeffs, right, brother of imprisoned polygamous sect leader Warren Jeffs, participates in a state water board meeting in Pierre, S.D. Jeffs, another high-ranking polygamous group leader appears ready to take a plea deal in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case. Jeffs has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, morning in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Dec 31 polymanforyou 2
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
News Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara Aug '16 manderscheid jacq... 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Sex Identity Reality is Not Determined By Feelings (Mar '16) Mar '16 Culture Auditor 1
News Welfare Drug Test Bill To Be Introduced In Pierre (Jan '16) Jan '16 concerned for our... 1
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,588 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,527

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC