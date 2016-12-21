Pierre Man Named Deputy Commanding General Of US Army MSCoE

A Pierre man assumed responsibility as the next deputy commanding general - Army National Guard, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, during a ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood, Dec. 2. Brig. Gen. Kevin Griese, who also serves as the assistant adjutant general of the South Dakota Army National Guard, will serve in the dual-hat assignment and be an advisor to Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.