News year: Big charges, teacher pay hike and Black Elk Peak
This Aug. 14, 2014, aerial file photo shows Harney Peak southwest of Hill City, S.D. A federal board surprised South Dakota by renaming the state's tallest peak after Lakota spiritual leader Black Elk, who died in 1950. The August 2016 decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names swept aside the old moniker, Harney Peak, removing the name of a man whose soldiers killed Native Americans was one of the top AP stories in South Dakota this year.
