News year: Big charges, teacher pay h...

News year: Big charges, teacher pay hike and Black Elk Peak

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: SFGate

This Aug. 14, 2014, aerial file photo shows Harney Peak southwest of Hill City, S.D. A federal board surprised South Dakota by renaming the state's tallest peak after Lakota spiritual leader Black Elk, who died in 1950. The August 2016 decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names swept aside the old moniker, Harney Peak, removing the name of a man whose soldiers killed Native Americans was one of the top AP stories in South Dakota this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pierre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10) Aug '16 Samj 3
News Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara Aug '16 manderscheid jacq... 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Sex Identity Reality is Not Determined By Feelings (Mar '16) Mar '16 Culture Auditor 1
News Welfare Drug Test Bill To Be Introduced In Pierre (Jan '16) Jan '16 concerned for our... 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in the Pierre who are w... (Mar '13) Nov '15 Well 2
See all Pierre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pierre Forum Now

Pierre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pierre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Pierre, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,159 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,169

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC