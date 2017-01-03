New 'gold card' permit may make gun shopping easier, faster
In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 photo, Dakota Silencer owner Brandon Maddox speaks about the new "gold card" permit at his company's headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D.. Maddox pushed for the new law that goes into effect Jan. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pierre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS dir., can't und...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|moveing 2 perrie (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Samj
|3
|Cross-Country Honor Guard For Civil Wara
|Aug '16
|manderscheid jacq...
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Sex Identity Reality is Not Determined By Feelings (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Culture Auditor
|1
|Welfare Drug Test Bill To Be Introduced In Pierre (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|concerned for our...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pierre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC