Justice, retirement systems among Daugaard's top priorities

Justice, retirement systems among Daugaard's top priorities

In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 photo, South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard describes his priorities for the rest of his term at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Daugaard's aiming to tackle issues ranging from rising methamphetamine use to the solvency of the state retirement system. less In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 photo, South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard describes his priorities for the rest of his term at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Daugaard's aiming to tackle issues ranging from ... more PIERRE, S.D. - Gov. Dennis Daugaard enters his final two years in office aiming to tackle issues ranging from rising methamphetamine use to the solvency of the state retirement system.

