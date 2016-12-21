Electoral College Protest Planned At South Dakota Capitol Monday
A protest is scheduled in Pierre on Monday as the members of the Electoral College vote to make Donald Trump the 45th President of the United States. Protesters are planning to be outside South Dakota's State Capitol building beginning at 9 a.m. They're urging members to "respect the will of the people and reject Trump to vote for the winner of the national popular vote."
