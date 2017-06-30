Piedmont lifeguard rescues 4-year-old...

Piedmont lifeguard rescues 4-year-old from drowning

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Anniston Star

A 4-year-old Piedmont boy was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital Wednesday afternoon after nearly drowning at a city-owned pool, officials said. Piedmont Rescue Chief Phillip Winkles said his crews arrived at the Piedmont Aquatic Center on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. after receiving the call four minutes earlier.

