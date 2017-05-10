Winds cause damage in northern Calhoun County, knock out power for 12,600 in northeastern Alabama
A portion of a large oak tree crashed through this house along Main Street in Piedmont Thursday morning. Damage from high winds that were caused by a wake low on the backside of a cold front that passed through the area overnight.
