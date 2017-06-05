Shooter hits Cheaha Challenge cyclist...

Shooter hits Cheaha Challenge cyclist, truck window with pellet gun

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Most of the 2017 Cheaha Challenge went well as usual, just as it has for 25 years in Calhoun County. "We're going to do our best to find out who this person is, and to bring them to justice," he adds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piedmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Nelder May 20 Wanda 1
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) May 18 KWI 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Brian Young as Mayor? (Oct '12) Apr '17 Tina 2
Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08) Apr '17 Tina 1,171
Heroes review (Nov '13) Feb '17 Shooting 2
Ray Harper and his crew Feb '17 need a job 1
Jay Colvin (Oct '16) Feb '17 Informed 2
See all Piedmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piedmont Forum Now

Piedmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piedmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Piedmont, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC