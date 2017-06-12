Sheriff: $100 bills in Piedmont weren't fake, just old
Three odd-looking $100 bills that were reported to deputies last week turned out not to be counterfeit, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said Wednesday. Jake Baggett, owner of Baggett's Trailer Connection, reported four allegedly counterfeit $100 bills to deputies Friday.
