Public record: April 29, 2017 - May 7...

Public record: April 29, 2017 - May 7, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Anniston Star

The people listed in this arrest report, whose names and charges are obtained from public records, are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The following felony arrests were reported by the Anniston Police Department during the seven-day period ending at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piedmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) 15 hr KWI 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Brian Young as Mayor? (Oct '12) Apr '17 Tina 2
Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08) Apr '17 Tina 1,171
Heroes review (Nov '13) Feb '17 Shooting 2
Ray Harper and his crew Feb '17 need a job 1
Jay Colvin (Oct '16) Feb '17 Informed 2
Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11) Feb '17 Cher 10
See all Piedmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piedmont Forum Now

Piedmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piedmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Piedmont, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,567 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC