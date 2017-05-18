Look Back ... to gratitude from New Y...

Look Back ... to gratitude from New York, 1942

Saturday May 13 Read more: Anniston Star

Formed in January 1924, according to Star archives, the Axis Club for 18 years functioned under that name to give civic-minded women of Anniston an outlet for their energies, projects and beneficial ideas. According to this 1942 editorial, however, history dealt the ladies a bad hand which ultimately they couldn't ignore.

