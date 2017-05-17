Look Back ... to drill sergeants fading away, 1992
As the article tells us, James William Bonner, 23, of Oxford, got some unusual attention when his naval duty was interrupted by an attack of appendicitis in 1942.
Piedmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|KWI
|4
|Do you approve of Brian Young as Mayor? (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Tina
|2
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Apr '17
|Tina
|1,171
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Shooting
|2
|Ray Harper and his crew
|Feb '17
|need a job
|1
|Jay Colvin (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Informed
|2
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Cher
|10
