Bucket of drugs delivered to Piedmont man's house
A Piedmont man told sheriff's deputies he received a package containing a 5-gallon bucket of marijuana Tuesday evening. Jeremy Hicks said he was surprised to receive a large UPS package that had a return address from Los Angeles around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
