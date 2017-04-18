Things to do in Cherokee County Thursday, March 23
The Family Care Center at 1014 West Main St. includes a Thrift Store open to the public Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Family Care Center helps others by giving clothing, food and possibly hope to families in their time of need.
