UPDATED: Schools dismiss on short notice, citing potential for severe weather
Severe thunderstorms are possible across Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. The strongest storms will be capable of damaging winds, large hail, and a few brief tornadoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Piedmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Mar 1
|Amy
|1,167
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Shooting
|2
|Ray Harper and his crew
|Feb 24
|need a job
|1
|Jay Colvin
|Feb 22
|Informed
|2
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Feb 12
|Cher
|10
|New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Yessir
|3
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec '16
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
Find what you want!
Search Piedmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC