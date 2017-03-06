Spring Garden teen a contestant on The Voice
Savannah Leighton sings a picks a tune at her dad's pawn shop. 16 year-old Spring Garden student Savannah Leighton is enjoying her sudden fame, caused by being on the TV show The Voice.
