Piedmont man pleads guilty to burning home with dead wife's body inside
A Piedmont man remained in the Cleburne County Jail on Thursday after he pleaded guilty this week to leaving his wife's dead body in a trailer and burning it in 2013, according to court records filed Tuesday. Michael Gore, formerly the chief deputy with the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, said that after the Moteses were arrested, the fire was ruled an arson after accelerant-sniffing dogs inspected the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Piedmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Mar 5
|whatsyourname
|1,169
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Shooting
|2
|Ray Harper and his crew
|Feb 24
|need a job
|1
|Jay Colvin
|Feb 22
|Informed
|2
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Cher
|10
|New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Yessir
|3
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec '16
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
Find what you want!
Search Piedmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC