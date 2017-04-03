Piedmont baseball team cruises past Saks

Wednesday Mar 29

After spotting Saks an early three-run lead, the Piedmont Bulldogs scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and didn't look back in a 13-3 baseball win in five innings on Tuesday at Piedmont. Taylor Hayes and Easton Kirk both tripled for the Bulldogs .

