Look Back ... to new apartments near Oxford Lake, 1992
A few items of business from an Anniston City Commission meeting in 1942 include the authorization for new library lights. March 4, 1942, in The Star: The Standard Coosa Thatcher Company, one of the largest textile mills in this section of Alabama, today entered its 51st year of operation having reached 50 years of service yesterday.
Piedmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Mar 5
|whatsyourname
|1,169
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Shooting
|2
|Ray Harper and his crew
|Feb 24
|need a job
|1
|Jay Colvin
|Feb 22
|Informed
|2
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Feb 12
|Cher
|10
|New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Yessir
|3
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec '16
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
