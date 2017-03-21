Jacksonville Sunday sales bill passes House
The measure passed by a vote of 21-2, with Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks and Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Munford casting the no votes. Rep. Becky Nordgren, R-Gadsden, abstained, according to House records.
