Jacksonville Sunday sales bill passes...

Jacksonville Sunday sales bill passes House

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Anniston Star

The measure passed by a vote of 21-2, with Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks and Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Munford casting the no votes. Rep. Becky Nordgren, R-Gadsden, abstained, according to House records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piedmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08) Mar 5 whatsyourname 1,169
Heroes review (Nov '13) Feb 26 Shooting 2
Ray Harper and his crew Feb 24 need a job 1
Jay Colvin Feb 22 Informed 2
Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11) Feb '17 Cher 10
New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 Yessir 3
D-Fords Aug. 1984 Dec '16 Bob_Minnesota 1
See all Piedmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piedmont Forum Now

Piedmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piedmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Piedmont, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC