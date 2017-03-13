Dr. Matt Akin now officially Huntsvil...

Dr. Matt Akin now officially Huntsville superintendent; board approves contract 3-1

Monday Mar 6

Dr. Matt Akin of Piedmont, Ala. is the new superintendent for Huntsville City Schools.

Piedmont, AL

