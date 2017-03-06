Anniston, Piedmont EMS agencies to se...

Anniston, Piedmont EMS agencies to serve areas once covered by Jacksonville Fire Department

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Anniston Star

Emergency service providers in Anniston and Piedmont will answer medical calls starting Sunday in communities once covered by the Jacksonville Fire Department. According to a press release Thursday from Calhoun County 911, Anniston EMS and the Piedmont Rescue Squad will share coverage of the rural communities, which include Angel Station, Webster's Chapel, Knighten's Crossroads and portions of Alexandria just east of U.S. 431 and generally north of Alabama 204.

