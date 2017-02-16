Piedmont City Council curbs spending over budget woes
The City Council Tuesday reversed an earlier decision to renew an air ambulance service contract and declined to repair a street sweeper in the face of a possible $1.6 million budget deficit. Some council members argued reducing the city's expected spending deficit for the year should take priority.
