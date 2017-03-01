Look Back ... to a jailbreak from the new jail, 1942
Feb. 24, 1942, in The Star: Calhoun County's brand-new jail has just had its first escape. Three prisoners got out of a 7-inch by 16-inch window that was two floors above the roof of the courthouse annex, apparently using blankets to lower themselves onto the roof.
