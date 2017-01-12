Piedmont's Polar Plunge fundraiser rescheduled due to road conditions
Wesley Steed, who came dressed as 'Eddie" from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, slides into the pool at the 3rd Piedmont Polar Plunge. Wesley Steed, who came dressed as 'Eddie" from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, slides into the pool at the 3rd Piedmont Polar Plunge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Piedmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|1,160
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec 29
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec '16
|Tolerman
|2
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Gsdman
|3
|Scandal at F&M Bank
|Nov '16
|SayNoToFM
|1
|Jay Colvin
|Oct '16
|DailyVisitor
|1
|New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Cherokee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Piedmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC