Piedmont woman arrested, charged with...

Piedmont woman arrested, charged with endangering child

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Anniston Star

A Piedmont woman was in the Etowah County Jail Wednesday after authorities charged her earlier this month with smoking methamphetamine while pregnant, officials said Tuesday. Alexis Lyn Grubbs, 19, was arrested Jan. 10 on charges that she exposed her child to the controlled substance, according to a news release from the Etowah County Sheriff's Office.

Piedmont, AL

