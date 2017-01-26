Piedmont woman arrested, charged with endangering child
A Piedmont woman was in the Etowah County Jail Wednesday after authorities charged her earlier this month with smoking methamphetamine while pregnant, officials said Tuesday. Alexis Lyn Grubbs, 19, was arrested Jan. 10 on charges that she exposed her child to the controlled substance, according to a news release from the Etowah County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Piedmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|3
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Jan 14
|Loo1970
|9
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|1,160
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec 29
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec '16
|Tolerman
|2
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Gsdman
|3
|Scandal at F&M Bank
|Nov '16
|SayNoToFM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Piedmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC