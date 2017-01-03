Piedmont renews air ambulance coverag...

Piedmont renews air ambulance coverage for residents

The City Council renewed its membership in a program Tuesday that offers air ambulance services to Piedmont residents at no cost. Council members agreed to pay a total of $17,301 in quarterly installments for another year of the program offered by the area ambulance flight service, Air Evac Lifeteam.

