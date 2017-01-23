Photo Gallery: Springtime in January
Shorts, tank tops and flip flops were the choice of the day for Alex Burroughs, Erika Warren and Cassidy Bedford as they walk their dogs at the JSU campus on an usually warm mid-January Saturday in Calhoun county. Temps reached the mid-70's with abundant sunshine.
Piedmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Jan 14
|Loo1970
|9
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|1,160
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec 29
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec '16
|Tolerman
|2
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Gsdman
|3
|Scandal at F&M Bank
|Nov '16
|SayNoToFM
|1
|Jay Colvin
|Oct '16
|DailyVisitor
|1
