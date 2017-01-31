Oxford police dealing with 'officer-i...

Oxford police dealing with 'officer-involved shooting'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Anniston Star

Police in Oxford were dealing with the aftermath of an "officer-involved shooting" this afternoon along Alabama 21 just north of Interstate 20. Many police cruisers and state troopers could be seen in the area around 1 p.m., along with an SUV crashed into a ditch on the west side of Alabama 21. In addition to Oxford police and troopers, deputies from Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Piedmont police and Oxford firefighters were at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piedmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 Yessir 3
Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11) Jan 14 Loo1970 9
Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08) Jan 8 Anonymous 1,160
D-Fords Aug. 1984 Dec '16 Bob_Minnesota 1
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... Dec '16 Tolerman 2
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) Dec '16 Gsdman 3
Scandal at F&M Bank Nov '16 SayNoToFM 1
See all Piedmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piedmont Forum Now

Piedmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piedmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Piedmont, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,439,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC