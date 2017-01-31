Oxford police dealing with 'officer-involved shooting'

Police in Oxford were dealing with the aftermath of an "officer-involved shooting" this afternoon along Alabama 21 just north of Interstate 20. Many police cruisers and state troopers could be seen in the area around 1 p.m., along with an SUV crashed into a ditch on the west side of Alabama 21. In addition to Oxford police and troopers, deputies from Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Piedmont police and Oxford firefighters were at the scene.

