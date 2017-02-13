Huntsville school board elects new superintendent in 3-2 split vote
The Huntsville school board voted 3-2 to appoint Dr. Matthew Akin of Piedmont, Ala. to become the next Huntsville City Schools superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Piedmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Sun
|Cher
|1,162
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Sun
|Cher
|10
|New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|3
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec '16
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Tolerman
|2
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Gsdman
|3
|Scandal at F&M Bank
|Nov '16
|SayNoToFM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Piedmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC