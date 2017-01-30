Akin, candidate for Huntsville superi...

Akin, candidate for Huntsville superintendent, is tech-savvy proponent of digital learning

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Alabama Live

Dr. Matthew Akin, candidate for Huntsville's superintendent job, got several laughs during his interview tonight with the Huntsville school board. He occasionally joked with the crowd and with individual board members while answering their prepared questions on a range of topics.

