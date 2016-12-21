Poverty level rose in Anniston, Piedmont, last four years, dropped in Oxford and Weaver
Executive director of the Soup Bowl Kim Beckett gets a plate of food from volunteer Erminel Trescott. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star The executive director of the Soup Bowl, which serves free lunches to the needy, said she has seen demand for the nonprofit's services grow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Piedmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec 5
|Gsdman
|3
|Scandal at F&M Bank
|Nov '16
|SayNoToFM
|1
|Jay Colvin
|Oct '16
|DailyVisitor
|1
|New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Cherokee
|2
|Jerry Burns
|Jun '16
|Sandy
|2
|Jeff Burns ?
|Jun '16
|bumptobump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Piedmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC