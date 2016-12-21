Mark McCarter: Coosa Valley educator teaches about good decisions with books
There, with the yoga-ball seats for the most active boys, the standard desks, the walls covered with art work produced by the students, you can't help see the sign. So attention-getting, so profound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Piedmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec 5
|Gsdman
|3
|Scandal at F&M Bank
|Nov '16
|SayNoToFM
|1
|Jay Colvin
|Oct '16
|DailyVisitor
|1
|New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Cherokee
|2
|Jerry Burns
|Jun '16
|Sandy
|2
|Jeff Burns ?
|Jun '16
|bumptobump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Piedmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC