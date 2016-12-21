J'ville City Council weighs legalizing Sunday alcohol sales
The Jacksonville City Council asked city staff to draft a resolution requesting that the state Legislature grant it permission to legalize Sunday alcohol sales. Some council members say legalizing Sunday alcohol sales might make economic sense given that other cities in Calhoun County have done so in recent years.
