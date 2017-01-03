Jacksonville council asks Legislature's approval to vote on Sunday alcohol sales
The City Council voted Monday to ask state lawmakers to give council members the choice to make Sunday alcohol sales legal. Some council members say legalizing Sunday alcohol sales might make economic sense given that other cities in Calhoun County have done so in recent years.
