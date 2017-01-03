Jacksonville council asks Legislature...

Jacksonville council asks Legislature's approval to vote on Sunday alcohol sales

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Anniston Star

The City Council voted Monday to ask state lawmakers to give council members the choice to make Sunday alcohol sales legal. Some council members say legalizing Sunday alcohol sales might make economic sense given that other cities in Calhoun County have done so in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piedmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D-Fords Aug. 1984 Dec 29 Bob_Minnesota 1
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... Dec 9 Tolerman 2
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) Dec '16 Gsdman 3
Scandal at F&M Bank Nov '16 SayNoToFM 1
Jay Colvin Oct '16 DailyVisitor 1
New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Sep '16 Cherokee 2
Jerry Burns (Jun '16) Jun '16 Sandy 2
See all Piedmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piedmont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Calhoun County was issued at January 06 at 10:24AM CST

Piedmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piedmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Piedmont, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,048 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,963

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC