Drought driving deer to water, hunter...

Drought driving deer to water, hunters say

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Anniston Star

Bethany Deakyne stands in the dried-up patch she and her husband planted with clover and grasses in hopes of attracting deer. The drought stymied their food plot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Piedmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... Dec 9 Tolerman 2
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) Dec 5 Gsdman 3
Scandal at F&M Bank Nov '16 SayNoToFM 1
Jay Colvin Oct '16 DailyVisitor 1
New Cherokee County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Sep '16 Cherokee 2
Jerry Burns Jun '16 Sandy 2
Jeff Burns ? Jun '16 bumptobump 1
See all Piedmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Piedmont Forum Now

Piedmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Piedmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Piedmont, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,263,989

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC